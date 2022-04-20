Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 48.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $92,938.10 and approximately $8.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 81.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars.

