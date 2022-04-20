SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Tops $0.0000

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $323.69 million and $62,670.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.46 or 0.07363203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.42 or 0.99625066 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars.

