SafeInsure 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $46,663.14 and $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,559,937 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

