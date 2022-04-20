SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.47 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.12 million and $77,568.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.79 or 0.07367433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,290.74 or 0.99714124 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,937,003 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,359 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.