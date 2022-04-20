Rublix Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 164.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.79 or 0.07431895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.22 or 0.99838493 BTC.

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io

