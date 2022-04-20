RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,781.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41,134.57 or 1.00094332 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $96.77 million and $29,781.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,353 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

