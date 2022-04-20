RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.44 Per Share

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 101 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.44. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 83.55 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £280.29 million and a PE ratio of 49.52.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

