Rossmore Private Capital Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $466.00. 5,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

