Rossmore Private Capital Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

