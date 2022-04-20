Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $116.78

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.78, but opened at $109.22. Roku shares last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 154,844 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average is $198.94.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $148,330,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.