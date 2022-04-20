Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

