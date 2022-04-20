Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.76. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

