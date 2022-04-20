Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 46810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,577,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,174,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 133,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,178. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

