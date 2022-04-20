Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOD stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,242,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,772,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

