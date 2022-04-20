Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 338,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 74,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

