RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$336.44 million during the quarter.

