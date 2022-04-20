Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 8970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.