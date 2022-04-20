Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

