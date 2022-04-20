Revomon (REVO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.08 or 0.07396779 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00040292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.65 or 0.99857925 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

