Reviewing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tokio Marine and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 7.35% 10.92% 1.63% FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $51.52 billion 0.71 $1.52 billion $5.58 9.45 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.06 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.84

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

