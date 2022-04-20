Reviewing Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition N/A N/A $8.79 million N/A N/A Trinity Capital $82.19 million 6.19 $132.32 million $4.78 3.90

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 160.99% 9.84% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential downside of 8.41%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (Get Rating)

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

