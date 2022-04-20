Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $387.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.