Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $40.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

