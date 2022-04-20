RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

RENN Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,241. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

In other news, CEO Murray Stahl acquired 73,242 shares of RENN Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 103,411 shares of company stock valued at $212,530 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

