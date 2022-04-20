Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23. 134,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 108,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.