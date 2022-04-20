Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $2.06

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Render Token has a market cap of $500.95 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00103605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

