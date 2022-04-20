Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 298,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 43,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. Relx has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.78) to GBX 2,730 ($35.52) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

