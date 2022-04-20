Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.44.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $198.51 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.08. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.