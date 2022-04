Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Trading 2.4% Higher

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25.

Reko International Group Company Profile (CVE:REK)

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

