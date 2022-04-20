Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Trading 2.4% Higher

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25.
Reko International Group Company Profile (CVE:REK)
Featured Articles
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Reko International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reko International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.