Refinable (FINE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $589,187.00

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Refinable has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $589,187.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.65 or 0.07418610 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.06 or 1.00241858 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

