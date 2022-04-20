RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00380626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00083830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00091690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006378 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

