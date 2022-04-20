ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,209.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $25,209.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,445.88 or 1.00010969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00263548 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00343080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00153463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00094152 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.