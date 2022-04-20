Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRGB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

