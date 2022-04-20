Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 19,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,244. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

