Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 6.2%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. 503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 706,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
