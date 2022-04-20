Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will announce $71.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.54 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $22.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $293.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $338.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $198.84 million to $354.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 690,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.