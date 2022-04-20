Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.98 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.98 million and $408,806.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.23 or 0.07418838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.17 or 0.99746630 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

