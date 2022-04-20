Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $105.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.