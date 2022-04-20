Raymond James Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.61.

MAG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.86. 64,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,768. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.45. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.74 and a 1-year high of C$29.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,266,321. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

