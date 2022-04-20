Raydium Price Hits $2.72 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $270.41 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00006610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.58 or 0.07392279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,221.43 or 1.00053187 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 99,292,111 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

