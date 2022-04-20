Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

RANI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.79. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,560. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. Equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

