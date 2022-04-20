RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.23

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.