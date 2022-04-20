Radio Caca Reaches Market Cap of $545.88 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $545.88 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.56 or 0.07438138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,369.80 or 1.00051597 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00035844 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 298,918,850,317 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

