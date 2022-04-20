QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $17.08. 78,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,146,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in QuantumScape by 953.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.