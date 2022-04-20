Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.67 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and $49,982.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.10 or 0.07454128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00271471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.79 or 0.00811580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00089670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.09 or 0.00618967 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00380077 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,175,313 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

