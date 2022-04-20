Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $33,274,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

