Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Pjsc Lukoil has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pjsc Lukoil ( OTCMKTS:LUKOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $38.09 billion during the quarter.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

