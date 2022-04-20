Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

