Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 10,814 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.56% of REV Group worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REVG opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $792.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.26. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

