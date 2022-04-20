Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $458.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

